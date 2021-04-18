Muhammad Ali pranks 60 Minutes' Ed Bradley
Published
"[Muhammad] Ali gets everybody with practical jokes or his magic tricks," Ed Bradley said in the 1996 report "The Greatest." And when he said everybody, he meant itFull Article
Published
"[Muhammad] Ali gets everybody with practical jokes or his magic tricks," Ed Bradley said in the 1996 report "The Greatest." And when he said everybody, he meant itFull Article
No athlete has had as great of an impact outside his sport than Muhammad Ali; In 1996, Ed Bradley interviewed Muhammad Ali for "60..
In 1996, Ed Bradley interviewed Muhammad Ali for "60 Minutes." In a classic moment from the interview, Ali, with the help of his..