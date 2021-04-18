Donald Trump campaign bans the Washington Post
Donald Trump has announced that he will be revoking the press credentials of The Washington Post for covering his campaign. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has the latest details.Full Article
Three more prominent Republicans are saying they can't vote for or endorse Donald Trump. And House Speaker Paul Ryan once again..
The Washington Post's David Fahrenthold joins CBSN to discuss Donald Trump's handling of the Trump University lawsuit after a..