George W. Bush on painting a new vision of immigrants

The former president's latest passion is celebrating the contributions of America's immigrants on canvas (as seen in the new book "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants") with the hope, he tells "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell, that a more respectful attitude to those who come to our country will help lead to reform of the immigration system. Mr. Bush also talks about partisanship and adding his voice to current political debates.