Watch: American Idol Star Hunter Metts Messes up Song Lyrics, Breaks Down in Tears

Watch: American Idol Star Hunter Metts Messes up Song Lyrics, Breaks Down in Tears

HNGN

Published

Hunter Metts of American Idol wept as he forgot the lyrics of Falling Slowly by Glen Hansard & Markéta Irglová from the movie "Once" during tonight's performance.

Full Article