N.Y. man harrasses woman with bag of feces
Published
Police in New York City say a man who tried to shove a bag of feces down a woman's pants may have commited a similar assault earlier this week. Tony Ailleo from WCBS has more.Full Article
Published
Police in New York City say a man who tried to shove a bag of feces down a woman's pants may have commited a similar assault earlier this week. Tony Ailleo from WCBS has more.Full Article
In a bizarre incident, a man is seen on video grabbing a woman and shoving a bag of feces down her pants on Manhattan's Upper East..