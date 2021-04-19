'Ingenuity' NASA's experimental Mars helicopter takes flight
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, achieved the first powered, controlled flight on another planet on April 19, 2021.
But will it be a success?
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter made history Monday morning on Mars, becoming the first ever aircraft to take flight on another planet...