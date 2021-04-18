‘Sound of Metal’ Wins Top Award From Cinema Audio Society

“Sound of Metal” has won the award for sound mixing in a live-action motion picture at the 57th annual CAS Awards, which were presented by the Cinema Audio Society in a virtual ceremony on Saturday.



The film beat three other Oscar nominees in the Best Sound category, “Greyhound,” “Mank” and “News of the World,” along with “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”



The CAS Awards winner has gone on to win the Oscar in the Best Sound Mixing category for the last three years in a row, and five times in the last decade. But this year the Oscars combined Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing into a single Best Sound category, so the CAS’ effectiveness at predicting the Oscars has yet to be determined.



*Also Read:* 'Greyhound,' 'Tenet' Win at Motion Picture Sound Editors' Golden Reel Awards



On Friday, “Greyhound” won the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Golden Reel Award in the category that in the past most closely corresponded to the Oscars sound-editing award.



“Soul” won the CAS Award for animated film, and “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” won for documentary.



In the four television categories, the winners were “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Mandalorian” and “Hamilton.”



*Also Read:* Oscar Nominated 'Sound of Metal' Sonic Designer Breaks Down the Film's Profound Final Scene



Also during the ceremony, George Clooney was honored with the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award, and production sound mixer William B. Kaplan received the CAS Career Achievement Award.



The winners:



*Motion Pictures – Live Action*:

*“Sound of Metal”*

Production Mixer – Phillip Bladh CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Jaime Baksht Segovia

Re-Recording Mixer – Michelle Couttolenc Esparza

Re-Recording Mixer – Carlos Cortés Navarrete

Foley Mixer – Kari Vähäkuopus



*Motion Pictures – Animated*:

*“Soul”*

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce

Re-Recording Mixer – David Parker

Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross

Scoring Mixer – David Boucher CAS

ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis



*Motion Pictures – Documentary*:

*“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart”*

Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Jeff King



*Non-Theatrical Motion Picture or Limited Series*:

*“The Queen’s Gambit”*: Ep. 4, “Middle Game”

Production Mixer – Roland Winke

Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hoehn CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hirsch

Re-Recording Mixer – Leo Marcil

Scoring Mixer – Lawrence Manchester



*Television Series – 1 Hour*:

*“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”:* S3, Ep. 8, “A Jewish Girl Walks Into the Apollo … “

Production Mixer – Mathew Price CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Ron Bochar CAS

Scoring Mixer – Stewart Lerman

ADR Mixer – David Boulton

Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS



*Television Series – 1/2 Hour*:

*“The Mandalorian”*: Ep. 102, “Chapter 2: The Child”

Production Mixer – Shawn Holden CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata

Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel CAS

ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS



*Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials*:

*“Hamilton”*

Production Mixer – Justin Rathbun

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Volante

Re-Recording Mixer – Roberto Fernandez

Re-Recording Mixer – Tim Latham



*CAS Student Recognition Award*:

Brandyn Johnson, University of Southern California



*Outstanding Product – Production*: Sound Devices, LLC: CL-16 Linear Fader Control Surface for 8-Series

*Outstanding Product – Postproduction*: iZotope, Inc.: RX8



*Filmmaker Award*: George Clooney

*CAS Career Achievement Award*: William B. Kaplan



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Oscars Producers Hint at How Masks and Satellite Hookups Will Make a Different Kind of Awards Show



'Trial of the Chicago 7' Wins Top Prize at American Cinema Editors' ACE Eddie Awards



A Journal of the Weirdest Awards Season Ever, From Streams to Vaccines and Everything in Between