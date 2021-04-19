‘Downton Abbey 2’ Set for Christmas 2021 Release, Dominic West Joins Cast

“Downton Abbey” fans will have Christmas with the Crawleys once more, as “Downton Abbey 2” is in production and set for Dec. 22 release.



Per Focus Features and Carnival Films, the original principal cast from the first film — including Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Laura Carmichael and Michelle Dockery — who starred together on the “Downton Abbey” TV series, will reprise their roles for the sequel movie, which began production last week.



The original “Downton” cast members will be joined by actors Dominic West, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock and Nathalie Baye are joining “Downton Abbey 2.”



“Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes is writing the film’s screenplay, with Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge back to produce alongside Fellowes. BAFTA and Emmy nominated director Simon Curtis (“My Week with Marilyn”) will join the filmmaking team to direct the sequel.



The first “Downton Abbey” film followed a Royal Visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff from the King and Queen of England and ended with a ball fitting for the Royal Family.



“After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be reunited with the much-beloved characters of Downton Abbey,” Neame, film’s producer and executive chairman of Carnival Films, said.



Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski added: “There’s no place like home for the holidays, and we can’t imagine a better gift than getting to reunite with Julian, Gareth, and the entire Downton family in 2021 to bring the Crawley’s back home for their fans.”



“Downton Abbey 2” is a Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing. Carnival Films is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.



