All New Jersey Residents Age 16 And Up Now Eligible For COVID Vaccine
The rule has already been in effect for New York and Connecticut, but now it starts in New Jersey, too.Full Article
Starting today, everyone 16 and older in the U.S. is eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine. As CBS2's John Dias reports, the rule..
It got a lot easier to get a COVID vaccine for some New Yorkers on Saturday. City-run vaccination sites are now taking walk-in..