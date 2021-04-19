Colorado judge resigns after using N-word
Published
After using the N-word in front of a Black coworker, the coworker said it felt "like a stab through my heart each time," but didn't say so because she feared retaliation.Full Article
Published
After using the N-word in front of a Black coworker, the coworker said it felt "like a stab through my heart each time," but didn't say so because she feared retaliation.Full Article
The Biden administration said it is still encouraging Congress to act on limiting high-capacity magazines and closing additional..
Read more