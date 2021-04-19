Feds urge Peloton Tread+ users with pets, kids to stop use after 39 incidents and one death
Federal regulators are urging Peloton customers with children and pets to stop using the Peloton Tread+ exercise machine. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it is aware of 39 incidents with that model, including one child's death. In a statement, Peloton calls the warning "inaccurate and misleading." The company says the Tread+ is safe if the "warnings and safety instructions are followed."Full Article