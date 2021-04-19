Top basketball recruit Chet Holmgren heading to Gonzaga Bulldogs
Published
The 7-foot, 190-pound center is also considered a favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.Full Article
Published
The 7-foot, 190-pound center is also considered a favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.Full Article
Chet Holmgren, the consensus No. 1 recruit in men's college basketball, selected the Gonzaga Bulldogs to play in 2020-21.
Holmgren is the Zags' second top 10-player in this year's recruiting class and their highest-ranked recruit ever