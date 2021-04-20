1976: Jimmy Carter accepts the Democratic nomination for president
Published
Jimmy Carter delivers his acceptance speech for the Democratic nomination for the presidency at the 1976 DNC.Full Article
Published
Jimmy Carter delivers his acceptance speech for the Democratic nomination for the presidency at the 1976 DNC.Full Article
Walter Mondale, a leading liberal Democratic voice of the late 20th century who was U.S. vice president under Jimmy Carter and lost..
Nearly half a millennium ago Niccolo Machiavelli’s The Prince described three options for how a conquering power might treat..
In the 1980 Democratic primary, then-Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy was challenging incumbent Democratic president Jimmy Carter,..