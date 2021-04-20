Grizzly bear attack kills backcountry guide near Yellowstone National Park
Published
A Montana wilderness guide has died after a grizzly bear attack outside Yellowstone National Park. The bear has been killed by wildlife officials.
Published
A Montana wilderness guide has died after a grizzly bear attack outside Yellowstone National Park. The bear has been killed by wildlife officials.
A Montana backcountry guide has died after he was mauled by a large grizzly bear that was probably defending a nearby moose carcass..
A Montana backcountry guide has died after he was mauled by a large grizzly bear that was probably defending a nearby moose carcass..
A back country guide has died after he was mauled by a large grizzly bear just outside of Yellowstone National Park in Montana