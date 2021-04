Edward Mapplethorpe's portrait of a baby girl named Daschiell, taken 20 years ago, appears on the cover of his new book of photographs, "One: Sons and Daughters" - timeless images of people taken on their first birthday. "Sunday Morning" met up with 21-year-old Dashiell Schulte, and her mother, Katie Carpenter, who talk about the child she was, preserved in black-and-white, and the young accounting major she's since become.