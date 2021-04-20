NY Women’s Prison, Housing Mothers and Newborns, Hit By COVID-19 Outbreak

A row of high chairs sit along a wall in the dining hall at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in New York. Bedford Hills has a prison nursery where women can live with infants under the age of 18 months.
It’s unclear what sparked the current spike at Bedford Hills, but it is a reminder of how the virus preys on this congregate setting. [ more › ]
A row of high chairs sit along a wall in the dining hall at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in New York. Bedford Hills has a prison nursery where women can live with infants under the age of 18 months.