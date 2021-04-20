OJ Simpson says Derek Chauvin 'deserves' to be convicted in George Floyd case
OJ Simpson on Tuesday said he believes former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin "deserves" to be convicted for the death of George Floyd.Full Article
A verdict is expected in the Derek Chauvin case. This is the second day of deliberation. Chauvin pled no guilty.
The murder case against former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd went to the jury Monday in a city on edge against..