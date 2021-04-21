Knicks Beat Hornets, Run Winning Streak To 7 Games
Published
Barrett’s offense and the Knicks’ defense changed the game after the Hornets scored 66 points in the first half. New York held Charlotte to just 31 after halftime.Full Article
Published
Barrett’s offense and the Knicks’ defense changed the game after the Hornets scored 66 points in the first half. New York held Charlotte to just 31 after halftime.Full Article
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Joel Embiid scored 36 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the NBA East-leading Philadelphia 76ers snapped the..