Family sues Arizona gun range after 9-year-old kills their dad

Two years ago today, a then-9-year-old girl accidentally shot an Uzi gun and killed instructor Charles Vacca at an Arizona gun range. Now the instructor's family is suing the gun range for wrongful death. Vacca's children say a 9-year-old shouldn't have access to automatic guns like Uzis. The range operator, Bullets and Burgers, changed its policy to only allow kids ages 12 and up to shoot automatic weapons with their legal guardian. See the Vacca family's petition to lawmakers.