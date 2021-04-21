What to know about Derek Chauvin sentencing, appeals and trial of other officers
Published
Here's what happens now that Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all counts in the murder of George Floyd.
Published
Here's what happens now that Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all counts in the murder of George Floyd.
For many, the Derek Chauvin trial was about holding police officers accountable for their actions and yesterday's convictions did..
Watch VideoExpressions of relief rippled across the country Tuesday.
People filled the streets in Minneapolis, with many..