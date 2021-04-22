Greta Thunberg: Science "not the thing that's holding us back" from climate change action
A new documentary series follows teenage environmentalist Greta Thunberg's journey around the world as she witnesses firsthand the effects of climate change. Adriana Diaz spoke to Thunberg about being a leader in the climate movement and how lessons learned fighting the pandemic can help battle climate change. "Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World" premieres Thursday night on PBS.Full Article