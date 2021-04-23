CDC meets to decide whether to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccinations in the U.S.
A CDC advisory committee will meet today to decide whether it is safe to resume public use of the single-dose COVID-19 Johnson and Johnson vaccine. It was paused last week to investigate reports of a rare and potentially deadly blood-clotting disorder in at least nine vaccine recipients. CBS News Medical Contributor Dr. David Agus discusses the latest on vaccine safety and what's next for the JandJ vaccine.Full Article