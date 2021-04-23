CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy
Published
The new guidance comes days after a study suggested there was no evidence that the shot caused safety concerns among pregnant people.Full Article
Published
The new guidance comes days after a study suggested there was no evidence that the shot caused safety concerns among pregnant people.Full Article
When in pregnancy should you have the vaccine, what effect can it have on your baby and the risks vs benefits
Will you still have to wear masks outdoors? Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!