What Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict means for the future of policing
Published
Nine activists and legal experts tell CBS News how Chauvin's verdict could or could not impact America's police reform.Full Article
Published
Nine activists and legal experts tell CBS News how Chauvin's verdict could or could not impact America's police reform.Full Article
The conversation about future policing and systemic issues, is just beginning. Professor of History at Florida Southwestern State..
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of the murder of George Floyd.