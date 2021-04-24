When to see the 'Full Pink Moon,' the first supermoon of 2021
Published
Arizona astronomer gives viewing tips and fun activities for watching the first supermoon, the so-called "Full Pink Moon," of 2021.
Published
Arizona astronomer gives viewing tips and fun activities for watching the first supermoon, the so-called "Full Pink Moon," of 2021.
It's one of just two supermoons you'll be able to view in 2021.
Next month's full moon will be a real treat.It's the first pink supermoon of the year.Despite its name, this supermoondoesn't have..