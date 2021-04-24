5 Injured in New Orleans' Bourbon Street Shootings
Five people were shot and injured on New Orleans' famous Bourbon Street early Saturday morning, with no arrests having been made a few hours after the incident.Full Article
New Orleans reported 10 homicides citywide last week and has seen several violent incidents on the popular tourist corridor.
