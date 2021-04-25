Donald Trump defends controversial Taiwan call
Published
A congratulatory phone call between the president of Taiwan and President-elect Donald Trump has China seething. Errol Barnett has more.Full Article
Published
A congratulatory phone call between the president of Taiwan and President-elect Donald Trump has China seething. Errol Barnett has more.Full Article
President-elect Donald Trump's phone call with Taiwan's president is the latest chapter of a complicated relationship between..
President-elect Donald Trump has made some controversial political choices since the election-and then on Friday night, he broke..