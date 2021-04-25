Former President Donald Trump has recently requested Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to secure the 2020 Election Audit. Reports of lax security alarmed the organizers who worry about Democrats who might mess up the audit.Full Article
Trump Requests Arizona Governor Ducey to Secure 2020 Election Audit
