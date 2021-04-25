Palestinians Cheer as Israeli Barriers Come Down After Jerusalem Clashes
Israeli move allows Palestinians access to a square that became the focus of violent nightly Ramadan confrontationsFull Article
Young Palestinians in Gaza are protesting by lighting fires in the streets. Tensions have risen following clashes in East Jerusalem..
Over 100 injured as Israeli police clashes with Palestinians amid a dispute over gatherings at Damascus Gate on April 22.