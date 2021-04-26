NYC mayor criticizes Supreme Court gun case
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday called the Supreme Court's decision to hear an appeal to expand gun rights in the United States a "step in the wrong direction." (April 26)
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal to expand gun rights in the United States in a New York case over the right to carry..