In California: Foes of Gov. Gavin Newsom have enough signatures to force recall vote
Published
Plus: EPA takes aim at Trump-era attack on California vehicle emissions standards; California losing a seat in U.S. House
Published
Plus: EPA takes aim at Trump-era attack on California vehicle emissions standards; California losing a seat in U.S. House
It’s official: Gov. Gavin Newsom will face a recall election.
The number of valid signatures required to initiate a recall of Governor Gavin Newsom has reportedly been met, the California..