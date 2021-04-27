Many voters are united in refusing the possibility of VP Kamala Harris as the next president due to her dismal performance in the firsts 100 days.Full Article
Voters Poll Says Kamala Harris Will Not Be the Next President
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The Fragile Glass Ceiling: With VP Harris in office, women are optimistic about gender equality in Washington
Women are feeling more optimistic than ever about achieving their dreams and it's because there's a woman vice president.Ahead of..
SWNS STUDIO
Majority of Voters Say VP Harris Not Qualified to Become President
A majority of likely voters have an unfavorable impression of Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a new Rasmussen Reports..
Newsmax