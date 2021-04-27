The highway officer, Anastasio Tsakos, had been diverting traffic on the L.I.E. during a different investigation. [ more › ]Full Article
NYPD Officer Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver In Queens
Gothamist0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'Best of the best': Veteran officer killed in Queens was father, husband and beloved by peers
QUEENS — The NYPD identified the officer struck and killed by an intoxicated driver early Tuesday in Queens as a veteran member..
PIX 11
Officer fatally struck on Queens highway by car that fled; driver in custody: NYPD
FRESH MEADOWS, Queens — An NYPD officer has died after being struck by a car that initially fled the scene on the Long Island..
PIX 11