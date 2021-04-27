US health officials have updated their guidance on what activities fully vaccinated people can safely do without the need to wear a mask.Full Article
New guidance on what fully vaccinated Americans can do safely without wearing mask
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
CDC Eases Outdoor Mask Restrictions for Vaccinated Americans
Wibbitz Top Stories
CDC Eases Outdoor Mask Restrictions , for Vaccinated Americans.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced
the new..
Biden: New mask guidance a great reason to go get vaccinated now
Bleacher Report AOL
-
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
SeattlePI.com
-
Vaccinated Americans can now go outside without a mask, CDC says
Sydney Morning Herald
More coverage
CDC Expected To Come Out With New Guidance On Mask Wearing Outdoors
CBS4 Miami
Laura Podesta reports vaccinated Americans could have new guidance from the CDC on wearing masks by the end of the Tuesday.