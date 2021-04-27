Britney Spears to address court directly over battle with her father
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Britney Spears to Speak Directly to the Court in Conservatorship Battle | Billboard News
Billboard
Britney Spears is getting a chance to speak to the court directly about her conservatorship. Samuel Ingham, Spears’..
Britney Spears' mom Lynne objects to her father Jamie's hefty attorney fees
Bang Media International Limited
More coverage
Britney Spears 'Cried for Two Weeks' After 'Framing Britney Spears' Documentary
Wibbitz Top Stories
Britney Spears 'Cried for Two Weeks' After 'Framing Britney Spears' Documentary.
The 'New York Times' documentary,..