The CDC recently released new guidelines stating that fully vaccinated Americans do not need to wear masks while outside, either alone or with family members.Full Article
Vaccinated Americans Do not Need Masks When Outdoors; Biden, CDC Announce
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New CDC Guidelines Say Fully-Vaccinated Residents Don't Need To Wear Masks Outside
CBS 5 SF KPIX
U.S. health officials say fully vaccinated Americans don't need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of..
CDC Eases Outdoor Mask Restrictions for Vaccinated Americans
Wibbitz Top Stories
More coverage
ABC News Special Report: CDC says fully vaccinated Americans don't need to wear masks
7News - The Denver Channel
The CDC says fully vaccinated Americans don't need to wear masks outdoors in crowds or certain indoor public places. This is the..
CDC makes changes to guidance around masks
ABC 10 News | San Diego
-
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
SeattlePI.com
-
CDC: Many Americans can now go out without a mask
USATODAY.com