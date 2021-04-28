A video revealed the National Rifle Association (NRA) president, Wayne Lapierre, and his wife fatally shot two endangered elephants in Botswana in 2013.Full Article
Video Reveals NRA's Wayne Lapierre Repeatedly Shooting At Endangered Elephant in Bostwana
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Video of N.R.A. Chief Wayne LaPierre Shooting an Elephant Draws Criticism
NYTimes.com
The footage was taken during a 2013 hunting trip in Botswana for an N.R.A.-sponsored television series, but it never aired. It was..
-
'Sickening': Wildlife conservationists outraged after NRA head Wayne LaPierre shoots endangered elephant in Botswana
Upworthy
-
Video shows NRA's Wayne LaPierre shooting but failing to kill an elephant for NRA-sponsored TV show that never aired
Business Insider
-
NRA Honcho Wayne LaPierre's Elephant Hunt Video Surfaces, Shows Botched Kill
TMZ.com
-
WATCH: Secret Video of NRA Chief Wayne LaPierre Repeatedly Failing to Kill an Elephant Released
Mediaite
More coverage
The Secret Footage of N.R.A. Chief Wayne LaPierre’s Botched Elephant Hunt
Wayne LaPierre has cultivated his image as an exemplar of American gun culture, but video of his clumsy marksmanship—and..
Upworthy