Josh Gad, Isla Fisher to Star in Rom-Com Series ‘Wolf Like Me’ at Peacock

Josh Gad and Isla Fisher will co-star on “Wolf Like Me,” a rom-com series that has been ordered by Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service said Wednesday.



Written, created and directed by “Little Monsters” filmmaker Abe Forsythe, the six-episode show is described as “a genre-bending romantic comedy” following a couple played by “Central Park” star Gad and “Wedding Crashers” alum Fisher.



Per Peacock, “Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship. Gary (Gad) and Mary (Fisher) are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs.”



“Wolf Like Me” is executive produced by Forsythe, along with Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky from Made Up Stories, with Gad and Fisher also executive producing.



The comedy hails from Made Up Stories in partnership with Endeavor Content and Stan.



“We fell in love with Abe Forsythe’s imaginative storytelling and gift for creating complex and compelling characters. With the incredibly talented Isla Fisher and Josh Gad at the center, ‘Wolf Like Me’ will be engaging, quirky and wholly original,” Lisa Katz, president of scripted content a NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement Wednesday.



Forsythe added: “‘Wolf Like Me’ is a very meaningful project for me. The stakes are extremely high but grounded by things we can all relate to. I’m so excited to have Isla and Josh on board, and I know the audience will be surprised seeing them in a different way as these characters. I was never going to tell this story with anyone other than Made Up Stories, and I feel very fortunate for us all to be teaming up with Endeavor Content and to have found a home with Peacock and Stan.”



