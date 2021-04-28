Biden speech: Are Americans happy with Biden's first 100 days?
Published
Members of our Ask America panel praise Biden's Covid response but call for more bipartisanship.Full Article
Published
Members of our Ask America panel praise Biden's Covid response but call for more bipartisanship.Full Article
CNN’s Jeff Zeleny spoke to citizens in the swing state of Pennsylvania about President Biden’s first 100 days in office.
For the first time in history, there will be two women behind the president in his speech, and the usually-packed chamber will be..