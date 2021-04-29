BAFTA Suspends Noel Clarke’s Membership Following Sexual Harassment Accusations

Accusations include unwanted groping and inappropriate comments made on set



BAFTA has suspended actor Noel Clarke’s membership as well as his recent Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award following sexual misconduct allegations made against him.



“In light of the allegations of serious misconduct regarding Noel Clarke in The Guardian, BAFTA has taken the decision to suspend his membership and the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award immediately and until further notice,” BAFTA said in a statement.



A spokesperson for Clarke has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.



A recent report published in The Guardian on Thursday featured 20 women who accused the “Bulletproof” actor of sexual harassment, unwanted groping, inappropriate comments made on set, sharing explicit photos and videos without consent and bullying. Although his representatives have not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comments, Clarke denied all allegations.



