A report said that an underground waste tank is currently leaking a radioactive liquid at a Washington state nuclear site. Estimates are that gallons are leaking into local soil daily.Full Article
Radioactive Chemical Waste Leaking from Underground Tank at Washington Nuclear Site
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Howie Hawkins: Biden’s Climate Plan, It’s Too Late For Gradualism – OpEd
President Biden gave us his climate plan on March 31. It was buried inside his American Jobs Plan. The 12,000-word Fact..
Eurasia Review
An underground tank in Washington is leaking gallons of radioactive chemical waste
The 75-year-old tank in Washington state is leaking some 3.5 gallons of waste each day into an area where an estimated 200,000..
Upworthy