So Long, Indian Point Nuclear Plant. Hello, More Fossil Fuels.

Sign warning of radioactive materials is seen on a fence around a containment building, which houses a reactor, at Indian Point Energy Center in Buchanan, New York, April 26th, 2021.
Some environmentalists celebrated the closure due to the energy plant’s proximity to New York City, but it has sinister immediate implications for the state’s climate goals. [ more › ]
