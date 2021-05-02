Caitlyn Jenner Opposes Trans Girls Playing Girls Sports
Published
One of world history's most famous transgender women Caitlyn Jenner has come out against trans girls competing in girls sports, calling it unfair to biological girls.Full Article
Published
One of world history's most famous transgender women Caitlyn Jenner has come out against trans girls competing in girls sports, calling it unfair to biological girls.Full Article
Caitlyn Jenner has insisted that transgender athletes who were born male should not be able to compete in girls’ sports..
Caitlyn Jenner has said that transgender athletes who were born male should not be allowed to compete in girls' sports teams.