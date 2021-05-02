2 Dead And 23 Taken To Hospitals After Boat Capsizes Near San Diego
Published
Emergency responders found 25 people in the water after a boat capsized close to the shoreline surrounding the Cabrillo National Monument in San Diego.Full Article
Published
Emergency responders found 25 people in the water after a boat capsized close to the shoreline surrounding the Cabrillo National Monument in San Diego.Full Article
Three people died and 27 others were transported to local hospitals after being pulled from the water in San Diego County after a..
Two people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hospitalized after a boat capsized Sunday just off California's San Diego..
It wasn't clear who was on the boat or whose vessel it was.