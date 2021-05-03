Suspected migrant boat breaks up off San Diego, killing three
Published
Three people die and some two dozen are injured after the cabin cruiser breaks up close to shore.Full Article
Published
Three people die and some two dozen are injured after the cabin cruiser breaks up close to shore.Full Article
Four people died of 29 pulled from the water in San Diego County after a boat overturned suspected of being part of a migrant..
Three people died and 27 others were transported to local hospitals after being pulled from the water in San Diego County after a..