Trump Still Claims 2020 Election Was Fraudulent, Tries to Rebrand ‘The Big Lie’

GOP representative Liz Cheney publicly countered Trump without saying his name



Former President Donald Trump tried on Monday to co-opt the phrase “the big lie,” claiming it should refer to what he incorrectly considers the “fraudulent” 2020 election.



“The big lie” has been used in recent months to refer to the false claims by Trump and his supporters that President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win was somehow rigged or stolen.



“The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!” Trump said in a Monday statement, which mirrored the style he used on social media prior to being banned from every major platform, including Twitter.



GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, on the other hand, has not lost her Twitter privileges because she did not encourage or incite the violent rioters who overtook the Capitol building on Jan. 6 in an attempt to stop the certification of Biden’s win in service to the real “big lie.”



“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system,” the Wyoming politician tweeted shortly after Trump’s statement was sent out via email.