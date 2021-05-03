Here’s Your First Look at Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ (Video)

Chloe Zhao-directed film will debut this November



Marvel released a first look at its upcoming Chloé Zhao-directed film, “Eternals,” on Monday, showing leading ladies Angelina Jolie and Gemma Chan in character.



Watch the clip above to see the tease, which starts around the 2:20-minute mark and goes until 2:33. It’s a quick segment from the promo video, which Marvel Studios released Monday as a tribute to its previous films and a sneak peek at whats to come in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



“When you love something, you fight for it,” Jolie’s “Eternals” character, Thena, says in a voiceover in the brief look at the movie, which sees a superhero group dubbed the Eternals re-unite, after being in hiding for thousands of years, to protect Earth from the Deviants.



“We’re the ones who changed everything,” Chan’s Sersi says in another scene, standing before her fellow superheroes.



Along with Chan as Sersi and Jolie as Thena, “Eternals” stars Salma Hayek as Ajak, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo and Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos and Barry Keoghan as Druig.



Chan is no stranger to the MCU, having played Minn-Erva in “Captain Marvel.”



Also revealed via this video Monday was the title for Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” sequel, which will be released July 8, 2022. The film, which will center on the loss of T’Challa following the death of real-life star Chadwick Boseman, is called “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Also announced was the title and release date for Brie Larson’s second “Captain Marvel” film: “The Marvels,” coming Nov. 11, 2022.



See the full list of Phase 4 Marvel Cinematic Universe films teased in the video via the list below.



Black Widow

July 9, 2021



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

September 3, 2021



Eternals

November 5, 2021



Spider-Man: No Way Home

December 17, 2021



Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness

March 25, 2022



Thor: Love and Thunder

May 6, 2022



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

July 8, 2022



The Marvels

November 11, 2022



Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

February 17, 2023



Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

May 5, 2023



Fantastic 4

Undated