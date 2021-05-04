How Could You Unmatch Ben Affleck? Actor Baffled by Rejection in Viral TikTok

“Why would you unmatch me? It’s me”



Ever think you’ve been catfished by a celebrity? Ben Affleck went to the DMs to set the record straight about being “unmatched” on Raya.



TikTok user @NivineJay is going viral for a video she posted in which Affleck appears to confront her for rejecting him on the private dating app for members of the entertainment industry.



In a TikTok captioned “Sorry Ben,” Jay begins the video with text reading, “Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me this video on Instagram.” What followed was Affleck’s plea.



“Nivine, why did you unmatch me?” a puzzled Affleck asks, “It’s me.”



Yea, the “Justice League” star has a slight smirk on his face, but the look in his eyes and tone in his voice does make you wonder if he’s maybe a little hurt.



The video has already racked up nearly 1 million views and thousands of comments since its May 3 posting. Some comments are speculating as to whether the video is actually from Cameo, an app that allows users to request personal videos from their favorite celebs. Affleck isn’t listed as an option on Cameo’s website, so that shoots that theory down.



TikTok isn’t the only evidence that Affleck seems to have love on the brain. Over the weekend he was spotted reconnecting with ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez following her recent break-up from Alex Rodriguez.



With Affleck also single (he and girlfriend/Dunkin’ run buddy Ana de Armas split in January), the pics led fans to speculate — or maybe just hope — that “Bennifer” was back together at long last. Unfortunately, an insider reported to Page Six that “They are friends … they’ve never not been.”



Alas, Affleck has been swiped left on IRL. Hopefully his next Raya match will stay matched.