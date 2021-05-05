Eric Nelson, Derek Chauvin's lawyer, has filed a motion asking for his client to be tried anew as he claimed that the former cop was deprived of a fair trial in George Floyd's death.Full Article
Derek Chauvin Lawyer Wants New Trial, Says Cop Not Given Fair Trial in George Floyd Death
