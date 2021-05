(NEXSTAR) -- Peloton announced Wednesday that it is voluntarily recalling both of its treadmill machines after the death of a 6-year-old child and dozens of reported injuries. Included in the separate recalls are Peloton’s Tread+ and its Tread treadmills. The company says the Tread+ treadmill was launched as the Peloton Tread in 2018 but renamed [...]